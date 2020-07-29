Monday, July 13

8:15 pm. A resident of Zachary Street reported financial identity fraud involving a relative obtaining a dog for $6,000 from a pet store using his information on the credit application. After review of the report, police determined the incident will be referred to Rogers Police as the crime occurred in the city limits of Rogers.

Wednesday, July 15

9:54 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Hayes Street to assist probation/parole in a search. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Peachs Marie Phillips, 39, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of Sch. VI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tuesday, July 21

4:51 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Kings Lane for a physical disturbance in progress. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Lynn Gable Streeter, 76, Pea Ridge, in connection with third-degree battery and terroristic threatening.

2:10 p.m. A resident of Bella Vista, who works in Pea Ridge, reported financial identity fraud involved in someone fraudulently filing for unemployment in his name.

4:30 p.m. A resident of Hazelton Road reported breaking and entering of a vehicle involving a backpack and laptop taken from an unlocked vehicle.

4:39 p.m. A resident of Richards Street reported finding a backpack had been thrown over his back fence. Various pieces of medical equipment were found in the bag as was paperwork from Riley County, Kan., EMS. Police contacted the department and notified them of the find.

Wednesday, July 22

2:13 p.m. A resident of McCulloch Street reported financial identity fraud involved in someone fraudulently filing for unemployment in his name.