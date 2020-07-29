Neal Douglas Baugus Jr.

Neal Douglas Baugus Jr., 72, of Casscoe, died Friday, July 24, 2020, in his home. He was born Sept. 29, 1947, in Pine Bluff to Neal Douglas Baugus Sr. and Addie Brown Baugus Berryman.

He was known to many friends as "Tator." He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked most of his life in construction and as a farm laborer. He was very talented with his hands and could make about anything he wanted to. He was an avid fisherman and hunter.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors are his daughter, Shelley Calico and her husband George of Pea Ridge, Ark.; son, Lance Baugus of Freeport, Ill.; brother, Teddy Baugus of Brandenburg, Ken.; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Cremation arrangements were through Turpin Funeral Home of Stuttgart.