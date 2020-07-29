District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, July 14
Christina N. Allen, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Paul Lendel Arnold, 37, no insurance proof present, guilty; speeding , guilty; imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty; possession of controlled; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty substance, guilty;
Christopher Arroyo, 24, no or expired drivers license, guilty
Aleisha Barrios, 29, speeding , bond forfeit
Jessica Ann Beard, 32, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Jerry Carl Beaver, 72, no seat belt, bond forfeit
Kirsten Blau, 38, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
William E. Booher, 48, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed
Melvin Bradley, 19, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
John Lee Brewer, 42, no seat belt, bond forfeit
Samual A. Broyles, 46, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Jennifer Lynn Canfield, 41, no proof of liability insurance, nol prossed
Christopher S. Cline, 31, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Boyd Benton Cockrell, 63, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Charles Allen Dee, 37, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Christopher Adam Dixon, 23, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Michael Wayne Dixon, 51, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty
Zachary M. Dixon, 19, no or expired drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; no or expired drivers license, guilty; careless and prohibited driving, guilty
Wayne Clinton Dobson, 60, no seat belt, bond forfeit
Kristi Jo Duncan, 42, no seat belt, bond forfeit
Alexander Christian Echols, 31, speeding, guilty
Steven Carl Evans, 56, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Edwin Baker Fairchild, 18, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Nicholas A. Foster, 31, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
James Michael Grigsby, 43, no seat belt, bond forfeit
Jennifer N. Harvey, 41, no seat belt, bond forfeit
Clarence James Henson, 39, no seat belt, guilty
Sydney L. Hope, 24, speeding, bond
Donald Hopper, 71, no seat belt, bond forfeit
Desmond Ray Lackey, 37, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty
Albert Randolph Lafountain, 48, failure to register or transfer, guilty
Kristi R. Lyons, 41, careless and prohibited driving, guilty
Lori B. Mahony, 49, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Marina Maqueda, 50, permitting unauthorized person to drive, guilty
Larry Lee Marble, 62, no seat belt, bond forfeit
Kennedy D. Martin, 26, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Travis Lamar McClish, 24, possession of controlled substance, guilty; imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty; leaving scene of accident with property damage, guilty
Steven D. Molesy, 23, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit; contempt and failure to complete public service, bond forfeit
Daniel Eze Nwachuku, 24, no seat belt, bond forfeit
Eric Jack Olson, 38, no seat belt, bond forfeit
Justus Pearson, 23, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Gina D. Petersen, 42, speeding, bond forfeit
Matthew Stephen Phillips, 31, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Eric Pike, 49, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Jerry Wayne Pollock, 21, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Amanda Porras, 29, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Justin L. Robertson, 29, theft of property, guilty
Jesus Rojo, 57, permitting unauthorized person to drive, guilty
Bailee C. Roughton, 26, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Danny C. Rounds, 58, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Lester Doyle Rusher, 36, no seat belt, bond forfeit
Jesus Sanchez-Miramontes, 49, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Shiloh E. Scalzi, 39, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed
Hunter Patrick Seay, 19, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Jason Lynn Shrum, 36, no seat belt, bond forfeit
Jennifer M. Spivey, 36, no seat belt, bond forfeit
Austin Grant Stacy, 20, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Lanora Kay Sumner, 59, no or expired drivers license, guilty
Toby Dale Swift, 21, operating ATV on public road or highway, guilty
Jael Abigail Tarin, 24, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Zachary Scott Taylor, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Laray Thetford, 51, no seat belt, bond forfeit
Joseph A. Torres, 32, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Jeffrey Allen Trammell, 42, fictitious vehicle license, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Charles T. Triplett, 44, failure to register or transfer, bond forfeit; no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit; no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Jeffery R. Watkins, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Destiny L. White, 25, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty
Jennifer Nicole Wilson, 36, no or expired vehicle license, guilty