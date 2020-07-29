District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, July 14

Christina N. Allen, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Paul Lendel Arnold, 37, no insurance proof present, guilty; speeding , guilty; imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty; possession of controlled; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty substance, guilty;

Christopher Arroyo, 24, no or expired drivers license, guilty

Aleisha Barrios, 29, speeding , bond forfeit

Jessica Ann Beard, 32, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Jerry Carl Beaver, 72, no seat belt, bond forfeit

Kirsten Blau, 38, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

William E. Booher, 48, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed

Melvin Bradley, 19, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

John Lee Brewer, 42, no seat belt, bond forfeit

Samual A. Broyles, 46, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Jennifer Lynn Canfield, 41, no proof of liability insurance, nol prossed

Christopher S. Cline, 31, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Boyd Benton Cockrell, 63, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Charles Allen Dee, 37, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Christopher Adam Dixon, 23, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Michael Wayne Dixon, 51, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty

Zachary M. Dixon, 19, no or expired drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; no or expired drivers license, guilty; careless and prohibited driving, guilty

Wayne Clinton Dobson, 60, no seat belt, bond forfeit

Kristi Jo Duncan, 42, no seat belt, bond forfeit

Alexander Christian Echols, 31, speeding, guilty

Steven Carl Evans, 56, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Edwin Baker Fairchild, 18, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Nicholas A. Foster, 31, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

James Michael Grigsby, 43, no seat belt, bond forfeit

Jennifer N. Harvey, 41, no seat belt, bond forfeit

Clarence James Henson, 39, no seat belt, guilty

Sydney L. Hope, 24, speeding, bond

Donald Hopper, 71, no seat belt, bond forfeit

Desmond Ray Lackey, 37, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty

Albert Randolph Lafountain, 48, failure to register or transfer, guilty

Kristi R. Lyons, 41, careless and prohibited driving, guilty

Lori B. Mahony, 49, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Marina Maqueda, 50, permitting unauthorized person to drive, guilty

Larry Lee Marble, 62, no seat belt, bond forfeit

Kennedy D. Martin, 26, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Travis Lamar McClish, 24, possession of controlled substance, guilty; imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty; leaving scene of accident with property damage, guilty

Steven D. Molesy, 23, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit; contempt and failure to complete public service, bond forfeit

Daniel Eze Nwachuku, 24, no seat belt, bond forfeit

Eric Jack Olson, 38, no seat belt, bond forfeit

Justus Pearson, 23, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Gina D. Petersen, 42, speeding, bond forfeit

Matthew Stephen Phillips, 31, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Eric Pike, 49, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Jerry Wayne Pollock, 21, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Amanda Porras, 29, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Justin L. Robertson, 29, theft of property, guilty

Jesus Rojo, 57, permitting unauthorized person to drive, guilty

Bailee C. Roughton, 26, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Danny C. Rounds, 58, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Lester Doyle Rusher, 36, no seat belt, bond forfeit

Jesus Sanchez-Miramontes, 49, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Shiloh E. Scalzi, 39, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed

Hunter Patrick Seay, 19, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Jason Lynn Shrum, 36, no seat belt, bond forfeit

Jennifer M. Spivey, 36, no seat belt, bond forfeit

Austin Grant Stacy, 20, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Lanora Kay Sumner, 59, no or expired drivers license, guilty

Toby Dale Swift, 21, operating ATV on public road or highway, guilty

Jael Abigail Tarin, 24, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Zachary Scott Taylor, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Laray Thetford, 51, no seat belt, bond forfeit

Joseph A. Torres, 32, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Jeffrey Allen Trammell, 42, fictitious vehicle license, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Charles T. Triplett, 44, failure to register or transfer, bond forfeit; no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit; no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Jeffery R. Watkins, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Destiny L. White, 25, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty

Jennifer Nicole Wilson, 36, no or expired vehicle license, guilty