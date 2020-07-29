Hill graduates from UA Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK -- Tina Hill of Pea Ridge graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock during the spring 2020 semester.

Hill graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Nearly 1,300 degrees were awarded for the semester.

With about 10,000 students and 100 programs, UA Little Rock offers learning, research, service, social and career opportunities that can only be found at a metropolitan university located in Arkansas' capital city.