Hill graduates from UA Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK -- Tina Hill of Pea Ridge graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock during the spring 2020 semester.
Hill graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Nearly 1,300 degrees were awarded for the semester.
