Tuesday, July 21

11:33 a.m. Christy Lynn Myers, 42, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony failure to appear from Benton County

Thursday, July 23

11:28 p.m. Marcella Ann Phillips, 49, Pea Ridge, by Bella Vista Police, third-degree battery; failure to appear from Pea Ridge; failure to appear from Rogers

Friday, July 24

3 a.m. Rayola Leanne Brumberlow, 37, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, possession of a controlled substance; felony failure to appear from Benton County

Sunday, July 26

1:21 a.m. Caleb Trenton Townsend, 28, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree domestic battering and third-degree assault on a family or household member

7:25 p.m. Shamus Michael Ohagan, 29, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree assault on a household member

Monday, July 27

11:38 p.m. Maranda Renee Daulton, 35, Eureka Springs, by Pea Ridge Police, felony fleeing (by vehicle with extreme indifference); disorderly conduct; reckless driving; and three failure to obey traffic-control device

11:47 p.m. Kendall Ryan Shelley, 33, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear from Pea Ridge and third-degree assault on a family or household member