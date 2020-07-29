Sign in
Avoca Fire Dept. by Annette Beard

Sunday, July 19

Structure fire, 15640 Height Place

Monday, July 20

Medical, West Tucks Chapel Road

Motor-vehicle collision, North Old Wire Road

Medical, Cloverdale Road

Tuesday, July 21

Medical, Elkhorn Road

Medical, Burnett Road

Road hazard, Radar Road

Wednesday, July 22

Medical, Degraff Road

Fire alarm, assist NEBCO, 10975 Cedar Creek Rd.

Thursday, July 23

Vehicle fire, 124 W. Rose St.

Medical, Fairview Valley Road

Saturday, July 25

Structure fire, Battlefield Road and North Road

Medical, Scenic Drive

Motor-vehicle collision, U.S. Hwy. 62

Sunday, July 26

Medical, U.S. Hwy. 62

Medical, Rolling Drive

