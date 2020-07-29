Sunday, July 19
Structure fire, 15640 Height Place
Monday, July 20
Medical, West Tucks Chapel Road
Motor-vehicle collision, North Old Wire Road
Medical, Cloverdale Road
Tuesday, July 21
Medical, Elkhorn Road
Medical, Burnett Road
Road hazard, Radar Road
Wednesday, July 22
Medical, Degraff Road
Fire alarm, assist NEBCO, 10975 Cedar Creek Rd.
Thursday, July 23
Vehicle fire, 124 W. Rose St.
Medical, Fairview Valley Road
Saturday, July 25
Structure fire, Battlefield Road and North Road
Medical, Scenic Drive
Motor-vehicle collision, U.S. Hwy. 62
Sunday, July 26
Medical, U.S. Hwy. 62
Medical, Rolling Drive
