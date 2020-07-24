Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters at the state Capitol in Little Rock on Friday in this still of video provided by the governor's office.

Arkansas recorded 990 new cases of covid-19 Friday and saw 17 more patients hospitalized due to the virus, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said.

Eight more people also died of the virus, bringing the toll to 394.

Hutchinson said more than 8,000 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, a greater figure than most recent days, but the governor said the high number of cases Friday could not be attributed to increased testing alone.

Hospitalizations statewide reached 497, though Hutchinson said the newly hospitalized are spread across the state, avoiding overwhelming any one hospital or region.

Interim Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero said the number of patients on a ventilator increased by two to 109.

A total of 37,249 coronavirus cases have been reported in Arkansas since the pandemic began, according to Hutchinson.

Counties with the highest numbers of new cases Friday included Pulaski with 144, Washington with 82, Benton with 55, Newton with 55, Sebastian with 38, Jefferson with 37 and Pope with 37.

The governor said such large numbers in smaller, more rural areas like Newton County show that no area is exempt from the pandemic. The state will investigate whether there is a cluster in that county, possibly at a nursing home, Hutchinson said.

The number of active cases hit 7,028 on Friday, including 148 in nursing homes, 552 in correctional facilities and 6,326 in the general population.

Headed into another summer weekend, Hutchinson urged Arkansans to be cautious given the nearly 2,000 new cases identified in the past two days.

“Follow all the guidelines, wear your mask, make sure that you socially distance if you go outside,” Hutchinson said. “Just be careful because it’s the backyard barbecues, it is the swim parties, it is other things that we’re not careful in that can lead to the spread of this.”

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas remained at 36,259 Friday morning, according to a state website. The death toll remained at 386.

