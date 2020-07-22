Monday, July 27

Breakfast: Whole grain cinnamon roll, fresh pear, juice, milk

Lunch: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, diced peaches, milk

Tuesday, July 28

Breakfast: Whole grain bosco cheese bread stick, banana, juice, milk

Lunch: Beef tacos, lettuce,tomato/cheese, frozen juice cup, milk

Wednesday, July 29

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh apple, juice, milk

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, spinach salad, pineapple tidbits, milk

Thursday, July 30

Breakfast: Whole grain pancakes, fresh pear, juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mixed vegetables, Fritos, Mandarin oranges, milk

Friday, July 31

Breakfast: Whole grain pop tarts, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Pizza, carrots, frozen juice cup, milk

No charge for breakfast or lunch

Site location:

Pea Ridge Primary School, 1411 Weston St., Pea Ridge

Serving times:

Breakfast served from 8 to 8:40 a.m.

Lunch served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.