Monday, July 27
Breakfast: Whole grain cinnamon roll, fresh pear, juice, milk
Lunch: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, diced peaches, milk
Tuesday, July 28
Breakfast: Whole grain bosco cheese bread stick, banana, juice, milk
Lunch: Beef tacos, lettuce,tomato/cheese, frozen juice cup, milk
Wednesday, July 29
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh apple, juice, milk
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, spinach salad, pineapple tidbits, milk
Thursday, July 30
Breakfast: Whole grain pancakes, fresh pear, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mixed vegetables, Fritos, Mandarin oranges, milk
Friday, July 31
Breakfast: Whole grain pop tarts, fresh fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Pizza, carrots, frozen juice cup, milk
No charge for breakfast or lunch
Site location:
Pea Ridge Primary School, 1411 Weston St., Pea Ridge
Serving times:
Breakfast served from 8 to 8:40 a.m.
Lunch served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.