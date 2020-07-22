TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Southwestern Electric Power Company teams worked along East Harris Road recently installing new lines to provide power to a portion of Fox Spur subdivision on West Harris Road, according to Street Department superintendent Nathan See.
