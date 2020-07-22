Sunday, July 12

11:11 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residential burglary call at a residence on Washburn Drive. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Johnathan Motsinger, 34, Fayetteville, in connection with Possession of Sch VI.

Monday, July 13

2:45 p.m. A resident of Dover Cove reported fraud involving someone falsely filing for unemployment benefits in her name.

4:33 p.m. A resident of Hickory Street reported someone falsely filed unemployment benefits in her name.

4:36 p.m. Police attempted to make a traffic stop on a motorcycle seen traveling south on Weston Street and the driver of the motorcycle fled. The pursuit, which included the 2006 Honda motorcycle driving in opposing lanes of traffic on Slack Street and South Curtis Avenue at speeds of near 80 miles per hour, concluded with the motorcycle striking a vehicle driven by Jason Bevill, 40, Pea Ridge, and then crashing on the northeast corner of South Curtis Avenue and East Harris Street. The driver of the vehicle, Keith Jones, 37, Bentonville, and passenger, Stephanie Sears, 38, Rogers, were alert and later transported to area hospitals by ambulance. Police obtained a warrant for arrest for Jones in connection with felony fleeing, third-degree battery, reckless driving, speeding, two counts of failure to obey a stop sign, driving left of center, inadequate insurance during an accident, driving vehicle with no license plate, driving on a suspended license and no motorcycle endorsement. The warrant for Sears is in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

5:40 p.m. Ryan Ransdell, 38, Pea Ridge, turned himself in on a failure to appear warrant.

Tuesday, July 14

3:22 p.m. A resident of Humphrey Street reported someone falsely filed for unemployment in her name.

Wednesday, July 15

4:50 p.m. A resident of Rains Street reported someone falsely filed for unemployment in his name.

Thursday, July 16

12:43 p.m. A resident of McNair Street reported someone falsely filed for unemployment in her name.

1:09 p.m. A resident of Todd Circle reported someone falsely filed for unemployment in his name.

Friday, July 17

8:12 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Kings Lane in reference to a verbal disturbance not in progress. The investigation yielded conflicting stories and no evidence of a crime.