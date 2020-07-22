A proposed ordinance requiring masks in the city limits was pulled by Mayor Jackie Crabtree prior to the July City Council meeting after Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued an executive order on Thursday, July 16, requiring masks in situations where social distancing is not possible.

On the agenda for the City Council meeting was an ordinance drafted by the Arkansas Municipal League to require masks. Several businesses in the area issued statements requiring persons entering their businesses to wear masks.

"I think the majority of the people are wearing masks voluntarily anyway," Police Chief Lynn Hahn said.

The executive order requires residents to wear protective coverings in all indoor environments where social distancing is not possible and they are exposed to people who aren't part of their household. It requires masks to be worn outdoors under the same circumstances. There are exceptions for children under 10 years old and people who are unable to wear a mask because of a physical disability or medical condition.

"I'm wearing masks not because I want to or for myself, but for my care for other human beings," Hahn said. "If by some slim chance I might infect someone else. It's the right human thing to do -- try to protect others."

"Our officers have been instructed to answer calls," Hahn said adding that he doesn't anticipate issuing citations but plans to educate people. He said if a person does not have a mask or forgot their mask, officers will have some to share as long as supplies last.

Hahn issued a statement on social media stating he had received many calls and questions about the directive and questions concerning the order and how it affects persons affected by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and businesses requiring face coverings.

"Local police departments do not enforce ADA rules and regulations. The U.S. Department of Justice enforces ADA regulations, and I'm pretty sure their plate is full right now," Hahn wrote on social media. "I did find an article which I thought was helpful in understanding the ADA and face mask dilemma."

"I have had many calls and questions regarding the governor's order making not wearing a mask in public a misdemeanor. I believe face coverings are a simple, effective way to reduce the spread of this deadly disease. During a health crisis that has killed more than 300 people across our state, we must all work together to defeat this disease," Hahn said, adding that he personally "lost a longtime friend to covid-19, and I strongly encourage all citizens who go out in public to wear face coverings and/or maintain social distancing as recommended by health officials. Our officers are already wearing face coverings when in public."

"I would ask the community to refrain from calling the police if the only violation they are observing is a lack of mask-wearing in public. Assumptions should not be made about why another person is not wearing a face covering," he said.

He said Pea Ridge Police officers will not be ticketing people for mask violations, but will attempt to educate people.

"We do not have the manpower to respond to every call from a citizen concerned about another person not wearing a mask," Hahn said.

Hahn said officers will respond to complaints of persons causing a scene or refusing to leave a business.

"Businesses and other entities have every right to require a mask before entering their facility, and people who don't want to wear a mask don't have to go to those businesses. If an individual is refused service or entry and causes a disturbance, they may be subject to criminal penalties," he said.

"Please keep in mind that these are trying times, but long after the virus, we will still be neighbors," Hahn said. "Be kind to one another and have patience. Pea Ridge is a great community, and we want to keep it that way."