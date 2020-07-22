Sign in
Marriage licenses by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.

July 9

Devin Keith Wikstrom, 23, Bemidji, Minn., and Lauren Nicole Andregg, 19, Garfield

July 10

Daylon Nathaniel Brewer, 21, Centerton, and Lauron Kelsey Hey, 22, Garfield

William Franklin McCoy Jr., 57, and Shelly Suzanne Parson, 53, both of Seligman, Mo.

July 14

Jeffery Arthur Paul, 35, and Ashley Dawn Wingate, 30, both of Pea Ridge

July 15

Jesse Everette Stidman Jr., 65, and Robin Leann Stidman, 63, both of Garfield

