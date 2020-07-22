July 9
Devin Keith Wikstrom, 23, Bemidji, Minn., and Lauren Nicole Andregg, 19, Garfield
July 10
Daylon Nathaniel Brewer, 21, Centerton, and Lauron Kelsey Hey, 22, Garfield
William Franklin McCoy Jr., 57, and Shelly Suzanne Parson, 53, both of Seligman, Mo.
July 14
Jeffery Arthur Paul, 35, and Ashley Dawn Wingate, 30, both of Pea Ridge
July 15
Jesse Everette Stidman Jr., 65, and Robin Leann Stidman, 63, both of Garfield
