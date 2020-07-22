A ladder truck has been added to the Pea Ridge Fire Department thanks to a generous donation from the Rogers Fire Department.

Fire Chief Jack Wassman was on the City Council agenda to present the truck to city officials Tuesday, July 21.

The presentation to Council included a video presentation of Jenkins and Pea Ridge Mayor Jackie Crabtree, who was absent from Council due to personal reasons.

"These guys love that truck -- they've cleaned it, buffed it," Wassman said of the department's crew, explaining that the truck was cleaned and letters placed in time to take part in the processional honoring former Rogers Fire Capt. Mike Cerasale during the processional May 7. "We set up on Hudson Road at the college with the American flag hanging off the front."

The truck was given to Pea Ridge by Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins who initially gave the truck to Pea Ridge on a "permanent loan" basis, then changed the loan to a donation, Wassman said.

"Jenkins called saying he couldn't do a permanent loan but he had good news ... donated," Wassman said Jenkins told him explaining that Rogers city officials agreed to give the truck to Pea Ridge. "In part," Wassman said, "it's those guys working, cleaning ... he knows we're going to take care of that truck."

Wassman said school insignia -- Blackhawk decals -- were also added to the truck, which Pea Ridge Fire Department personnel cleaned and polished.