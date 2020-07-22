Brightwater Memorial

United Methodist Church

Garfield

Worship services resumed on July 5 with a new pastor, the Rev. Mark Lasater. Attendance will require wearing face masks, social distancing and other guidelines as listed on the website. If unable to attend, please visit www.bit.ly/bmumc or Facebook for the weekly worship service, prayer list and other news about the church located at 14108 U.S. Hwy. 62, between Avoca and Garfield.

Church of Christ

Pea Ridge

Invite your friends and family to join on Sunday morning via Facebook Live starting at 11 a.m.

First Baptist Church

Garfield

Services begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with live stream on our Facebook page or at youtube.com/channel/UCljA5c QJJkhqkHKW0G P9arg, be sure to subscribe, as well as our website fbc garfield.com/live-stream.

First Baptist Church

Pea Ridge

Church is meeting with restrictions; check out the church website for guidelines. We are online with all services at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook and YouTube, Children's ministry will stream at 6 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook, Student ministry will stream at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Instagram. See the schedule anytime on our website: prfbc.org/upcoming-online-events.

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church

Church services are in its sanctuary beginning at 10 a.m. Six-feet social distancing must be observed at all times with designated seating. Face masks are required. Additional face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are also available.

Mountain Bible Church

Mountain, Mo.

Return to our Facebook MBC site at www.facebook.com/MountainBible.Chrch often for new content.

New Life Fellowship

Pea Ridge

Watch our Live Stream at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at youtube.com/channel/UCAank20NuICTfNLEY RaxuHw.

The Ridge Church

Pea Ridge

Join us live at 11 a.m. Sunday on Facebook or on our YouTube channel.

Twelve Corners Baptist Church

Church is meeting in the parking lot and having church outside. Folks are invited to listen in their cars via radio or in lawn chairs.

•••

Editor's note: Please send church news by Friday to [email protected]