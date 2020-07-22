Wednesday, July 15

12:21 a.m. Jason Vincent Santifer, 38, Pea Ridge, by Arkansas State Police, Driving While Intoxicated, third offense; possession of a controlled substance Sch. VI; reckless driving; speeding; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked

7:59 p.m. Ezekiel Anthony Akee, 20, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battery and third-degree battery

Friday, July 17

12:19 a.m. Cameron Kay Ott, 28, Garfield, by Lowell Police, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest; third degree endangering welfare of minor; three felony failure to appear from Benton County; two possession of a controlled substance; criminal trespass; theft of property, felony tampering with physical evidence

9:04 p.m. Cheyanne Celestrial Dawn Pitts, 26, Pea ridge, by Bella Vista Police, driving a vehicle in unsafe condition; improper use of evidences of registration; no proof of insurance failure to register; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked; felony failure to appear from Benton County; failure to appear from Rogers

Sunday, July 19

11:38 p.m. David Nathanial Perez, 35, Seligman, Mo., by Rogers Police, failure to appear from Rogers

Tuesday, July 21

6:31 a.m. Lynn Gable Streeter, 76, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, second-degree terroristic threatening; third-degree battery