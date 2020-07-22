Sign in
Avoca Fire Dept. by Annette Beard

Monday, July 13

Medical, Scenic Drive

Tuesday, July 14

Medical, East High Meadows Drive

Medical, Sun Ridge Circle

Wednesday, July 15

Medical, Coose Hollow Drive

Thursday, July 16

Medical, Smith Ridge Turnoff

Medical, Dogwood Valley Drive

Unattended outside fire, 13871 North Rd.

Sunday, July 19

Medical, Elkhorn Road

