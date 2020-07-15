Monday, July 20
Breakfast: Whole grain mini cinnis, fresh pear, juice, milk
Lunch: Mandarin orange fried rice, mixed vegetables, frozen juice cup, milk
Tuesday, July 21
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh orange, juice, milk
Lunch: Hot pocket, green peas, mixed fruit, milk
Wednesday, July 22
Breakfast: Whole grain apple frudel, banana, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken pot pie, spinach salad, frozen juice cup, milk
Thursday, July 23
Breakfast: Super donut/yogurt, fresh apple, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken and cheese Crispitos, pinto beans, blueberries/strawberries, milk
Friday, July 24
Breakfast: Cereal bar/yogurt, fresh apple, juice, milk
Lunch: Country fried steak sandwich, lettuce/tomato, applesauce cup, milk
No charge for breakfast or lunch
Site location:
Pea Ridge Primary School, 1411 Weston St., Pea Ridge
Serving times:
Breakfast served from 8 to 8:40 a.m.
Lunch served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.