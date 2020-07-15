Monday, July 20

Breakfast: Whole grain mini cinnis, fresh pear, juice, milk

Lunch: Mandarin orange fried rice, mixed vegetables, frozen juice cup, milk

Tuesday, July 21

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh orange, juice, milk

Lunch: Hot pocket, green peas, mixed fruit, milk

Wednesday, July 22

Breakfast: Whole grain apple frudel, banana, juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken pot pie, spinach salad, frozen juice cup, milk

Thursday, July 23

Breakfast: Super donut/yogurt, fresh apple, juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken and cheese Crispitos, pinto beans, blueberries/strawberries, milk

Friday, July 24

Breakfast: Cereal bar/yogurt, fresh apple, juice, milk

Lunch: Country fried steak sandwich, lettuce/tomato, applesauce cup, milk

No charge for breakfast or lunch

Site location:

Pea Ridge Primary School, 1411 Weston St., Pea Ridge

Serving times:

Breakfast served from 8 to 8:40 a.m.

Lunch served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.