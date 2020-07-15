50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 5 No. 29

Thursday, July 16, 1970

The Pea Ridge High School needs additional space and modernization of the existing facilities. That statement sums up the evaluation of the Pea Ridge schools as conducted last week by M.H. Benton, school plant supervisor for the Arkansas State Dept. of Education.

Miss Penny Hall, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Billy Hall of Pea Ridge, was crowned at Friday night's royalty pageant during the annual pea Ridge Community Fair. The first runner-up was Miss Patty Brown. Miss Vikki Orndorff as named Miss Congeniality.

Wendy Maynard, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Maynard, was crowned Miss Tiny Tot. Danny Prophet, son of Mr. and Mrs. Waymon Prophet, was crowned Mr. Tiny Tot.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 15 No. 29

Wednesday, July 16, 1980

Mary Grace Mariano was named Miss Pea Ridge 1980 Wednesday night during the Beta Alpha Sorority's annual Pea Ridge Community Fair. Bonnie Sutton was named Miss Congeniality. First runner-up was Sharon Snow.

Charges of "rip-off," "unfair and inequitable" and "we're being had" were thrown at the Pea Ridge City Council Thursday night when a large group of citizens complaining about the heavy increase in water and sewer rates showed up. Following the routine business meeting, Mayor Lester Hall invited anyone who wished to be heard to speak.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 25 No. 29

Thursday, July 19, 1990

The general chairman of the 41st annual Pea Ridge Fair called the festival a great success. General chairman Beverly Morrison said the fair was bigger this year even though there was rain one night. Kelly Johnson was named Miss Pea Ridge. Shelly Kellenbarger was named first runner-up and Cassie Mills was named Miss Congeniality. Joey Wilchin and Megan Blevins were named Mr. and Mrs. Tiny Tot. Jake Woods, 87, and Ada Gundel, 89, were named oldest man and woman attending the fair.

Garfield city officials were told by the Arkansas Department of Health that the city would have to hire a plumbing inspector, according to Mayor Wanda Mahurin.

Fifty-five Continental Telephone subscribers turned out Monday at the quarterly meeting of the pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce to find out if there is a possibility of eliminating the toll charge between Pea Ridge and Rogers and Bentonville.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 35 No. 29

Wednesday, July 19, 2000

Through four days of sweltering heat, Pea Ridge residents, neighbors and former residents gathered downtown to enjoy a great summer event. Contests, entertainment, carnival rides and games and just plain good company brought the small community of Pea Ridge together for the 50th consecutive year. Mayor Jackie Crabtree rang the old school bell, opening the fair.

In a lengthy meeting Tuesday, June 11, the Garfield City Council agreed to put in an eight-inch water line south along Arkansas Highway 127 to Ford Road, instead of a six-inch line.

According to Pea Ridge superintendent of schools Roy Norvell, Matt Scantling, assistant high school football and junior high track coach and advanced placement high school English teacher, resigned his position at Pea Ridge schools Friday, July 14, effective that day.

An organizational meeting to plan the 2000 Pea Ridge Mule Jump will be held Thursday, July 20, at 6 p.m. at the Bank of Pea Ridge. All interested persons are invited to attend and offer ideas and assistance. The Mule Jump benefits the Pea Ridge area United Way.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 45 No. 29

Wednesday, July 21, 2010

No one filed for the upcoming Pea Ridge School Board vacancy, according to Kris James of the Benton County Clerk's office. There is one seat open, position five currently held by Clark Tyndall.

There will be an hour for cheerleading practice during the school day, according to school superintendent Mike Van Dyke.

Pea Ridge and Bella Vista firefighters battled a house fire caused by lightening . on the old Pea Ridge Road in McDonald County, Missouri.

Failing to his knees crying, a 9-year-old boy asked his parents why his beloved pet was dead. They didn't have an answer. Lady, an 11-year-old Australian shepherd, was found dead, her body lying in the dust in front of the Michael and Susan Coble home on Patton Road. Other residents found damaged mailbox and four cows had been shot.