Two people were injured and traffic was stalled on South Curtis Avenue Monday afternoon after a motorcycle crash at the intersection with East Harris Street.

About 4:45 p.m. Monday, July 13, Pea Ridge Police Department Officer Justin Lawson observed a 2006 Honda CBR1000RR sport motorcycle driving recklessly through the city, according to police.

The rider had been seen driving at high rates of speed, disobeying two stop signs, and driving into opposing traffic before Lawson attempted a traffic stop. The rider was eastbound on Slack Street when Officer Lawson activated his emergency lights, according to the report. The rider initially turned into the EZ-Mart parking lot as if he were going to stop, but then fled southbound on South Curtis Avenue at a high rate of speed.

Officer Lawson continued behind the motorcycle, but the rider only made it approximately one-half mile before colliding with a southbound 2008 Suzuki SUV, which was attempting a left turn onto East Harris Street when the motorcycle driver tried to pass.

The entire fleeing incident was over in approximately 15 seconds, according to the report.

The operator of the Honda motorcycle was Keith Jones, 37, Pea Ridge, and the passenger was Stephanie Sears, 38, of Rogers. Both motorcycle riders were wearing helmets and appeared to have minor injuries. Although Jones was initially handcuffed, he later complained of injuries and, along with the passenger, was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The Pea Ridge Police Department will be seeking a warrant for multiple charges against Jones.

Jason Beville, 40, Pea Ridge, was the driver of the Suzuki SUV. He was not injured.

Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department assisted at the scene.

Pea Ridge Police Officer Justin Lawson handcuffs the driver of a motorcycle after it wrecked Monday afternoon while emergency personnel standby for service.

Pea Ridge Police Officer Todd Cornwell photographs the wrecked motorcycle Monday afternooon.