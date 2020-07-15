Staff photographs by Marc Hayot

A police vehicle from the Benton County Sheriff's Department getting ready to pull into the parking lot at Pea Ridge City Hall during the parade to honor police officers on Monday, July 6, 2020. NWA Adopt-a-Cop held a small parade which began at Pea Ridge High School and ended at Pea Ridge City Hall. After the parade, volunteers from NWA Adopt-a-Cop handed out bags with gifts to officers from the Little Flock and Pea Ridge Police Departments. Attendees included State Representative Robin Lundstrum (R-87). Lundstrum said she saw it on Facebook and thought it was an awesome idea and reached out to NWA Adopt-a-Cop to help.

Police Officer Samantha Blount pets "Officer" Joey at Pea Ridge City Hall.

Parade vehicles pull into the driveway at Pea Ridge City Hall at the end of the parade.

Pea Ridge Police Sgt. Todd Cornwell (left), Sgt. Rick Helmer, School Resource Officer Mindy Fowler, Lt. Michael Lisenbee and Officer Drew Rosser posed for a photo outside of City Hall.

"Officer" Joey in his owner's walker.

State Representative Robin Lundstrum (right, R-87) addressed officers with the Little Flock and Pea Ridge Police Departments during the NWA Adopt-a-Cop parade.

Pea Ridge Police Officers examined their gift bags as members of NWA Adopt-a-Cop looked on.

Ashley Pruitt (left) one of the founders of NWA Adopt-a-Cop and State Rep. Robin Lundstrum discussed the event in Pea Ridge.