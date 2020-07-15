Saturday, June 27

11:02 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Zachary Don Rector, 22, Pea Ridge, in connection with felony possession of a controlled substance; felony possession of drug paraphernalia; felony non-financial identity fraud; and a warrant from Lowell. Summer Jackson, 42, Pea Ridge, was cited in connection with warrants from Lowell and Rogers.

Tuesday, June 30

10:12 a.m. A school employee reported someone had used her social security number and attempted to file for unemployment benefits in her name.

Wednesday, July 1

1:01 p.m. In connection with a traffic stop, police arrested Kimber Reiner, 35, Anderson, Mo., in connection with possession of Sch. VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, no brake lights and a warrant from Benton County Sheriff's Office. There were two juveniles in the vehicle; the Child Abuse Hotline was notified.

5:05 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Misty Dawn Coker, 39, Pea Ridge, in connection with felony possession of meth or cocaine, possession of Sch. VI, possession of drug paraphernalia and fictitious tags. She was cited and released.

6:19 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Juan Facio, 38, Springdale, in connection with felony possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver, Eric Goodman, 39, Fayetteville, was arrested in connection with driving on suspended license (not DWI), no proof of insurance, fictitious tags and warrants out of Bentonville, Fayetteville, Springdale and Washington County. He also had a non-extraditable warrant out of Indiana. When he arrived at the jail, it was discovered he had an elevated temperature and the jail would not accept him. He was released outside the jail gate with a citation.

Thursday, July 2

4:13 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Adam Ziemianin, 21, Garfield, in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. VI and no insurance.

4:47 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Douglas Earl Travis, 58, Pea Ridge, in connection with felony possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

7:49 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Leroy Bull, 41, Canton, Ill., in connection with possession of a controlled substance and speeding.

8:06 p.m. Police were dispatched to a physical disturbance at a residence on Hallack Lane. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Jordan Levi Vierra, 28, Pea Ridge, in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and third-degree assault on a family or household member; and Morgen E. Knight, 28, Pea Ridge, in connection with third-degree domestic battery. Both were transported to the Benton County Jail.

Friday, July 3

4:16 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Charles Pleasant, 61, Seligman, Mo., in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Saturday, July 4

12:25 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Oakley Street for a small child who was found walking up the street checking mailboxes. At 12:51 p.m., according to the report, Central Communications dispatch received a call from a woman reporting her 4-year-old child missing. As the residence was in the county, Benton County Sheriff's Office deputies took over the investigation. The deputy called the Department of Human Services and Pea Ridge Police reported the incident to the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline, according to the report.

Monday, July 6

10:30 a.m. Charles A. Townsend, 57, Pea Ridge, reported someone had fraudulently filed unemployment claims in his name.

11 a.m. Steven Adkins, 20, Pea Ridge, turned himself in at the Police Department, telling police he had a warrant out for his arrest. The warrant from Clarksville Police Department was valid. Clarksville Police said they would extradite.

12:22 p.m. A resident of North Curtis Avenue reported concern about a juvenile staying overnight at her residence. As a result of the investigation, it was determined the issue was a civil matter.

12:29 p.m. A resident of Lane Drive reported a leaf blower missing.

3 p.m. Courtney Rhuda, 31, Pea Ridge, reported someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment in her name and payments had been made.

7:44 p.m. Billy Rice Jr., 45, Pea Ridge, reported someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment in his name.

Tuesday, July 7

9:50 a.m. Ann Grigg, 54, Pea Ridge, reported someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment in her name.

Wednesday, July 8

11:57 a.m. Mary Lynn Hall reported fraud in connection with someone filing an unemployment claim in her name.

2:28 p.m. A resident of Taylor Lane reported fraudulent charges on his debit card via a McDonald's app.

6 p.m. Toni See of Pea Ridge reported a fraudulent unemployment application was filed in her name.

Thursday, July 9

1:37 p.m. A warrant was canceled due to the subject being deceased.

Friday, July 10

1:07 p.m. A resident of Dale Shrader Road reported breaking or entering and theft of property involving a cell phone taken from his unlocked vehicle parked in front of the White Oak Station.

Saturday, July 11

5:07 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Kevin Diullo, 26, Noel, Mo., on a warrant from Rogers. He was released after Rogers Police served the warrant.