This week is the first time we have opened our doors to the public since March 12.

Yes, you read that right; we are open to the public again! We have a few guidelines that we would like to call your attention to, which are listed below:

• Library hours have been reduced to 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday;

^Each day between 10 a.m.-11 a.m. will be senior hour for senior citizens only;

^Patrons MUST call ahead to schedule an appointment to come to the library;

^Masks are required upon entry;

^Handwashing and hand-sanitizer stations are available throughout the library in order to ensure the safety of patrons and the cleanly-ness of books; and

^Occupancy will be limited to 15, including library staff, volunteers and patrons.

• Patrons under the age of 10 will be required to be accompanied by an adult at ALL times.

• Copying and faxing services will be available by appointment only; limit to 50 pages per appointment per day.

• Limited computer stations will be open for essential needs only (email, job search, unemployment, census, etc.). Usage will be limited to 30 minutes per patron per day.

• Curbside pick-up will be available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

• Meeting rooms will be closed to the public.

• No donations will be taken from the public at this time.

• To reduce contact, we will only accept card payments for all services.

We are thrilled to be able to reopen our doors and provide our vital services to our community once again.

•••

