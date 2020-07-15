The people in the picture from left are Vice President Todd Cornwell Pea Ridge FOP, myself President of Pea Ridge FOP, Kevin “Bart” Simpson, Arkansas State FOP President , and Leonard Dewayne Graves Arkansas State FOP Vice President.

The Fraternal Order of Police golf tournament this past weekend at Big Sugar Golf Course was successful in raising more than $3,000 for Shop with a Cop, according to Lt. Michael Lisenbee. He said there were 25 teams of golfers competing. Shown are, from left: Todd Cornwell, Pea Ridge FOP vice president; Lisenbee, Pea Ridge FOP president; Kevin "Bart" Simpson, Arkansas State FOP president; and Leonard Dewayne Graves, Arkansas State FOP vice president. "Everyone had a really good time," Lisenbee said.