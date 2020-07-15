The people in the picture from left are Vice President Todd Cornwell Pea Ridge FOP, myself President of Pea Ridge FOP, Kevin “Bart” Simpson, Arkansas State FOP President , and Leonard Dewayne Graves Arkansas State FOP Vice President.
Photograph submitted
The Fraternal Order of Police golf tournament this past weekend at Big Sugar Golf Course was successful in raising more than $3,000 for Shop with a Cop, according to Lt. Michael Lisenbee. He said there were 25 teams of golfers competing. Shown are, from left: Todd Cornwell, Pea Ridge FOP vice president; Lisenbee, Pea Ridge FOP president; Kevin "Bart" Simpson, Arkansas State FOP president; and Leonard Dewayne Graves, Arkansas State FOP vice president. "Everyone had a really good time," Lisenbee said.
