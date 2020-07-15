City officials have a long agenda scheduled for the Tuesday, July 21, meeting which is slated to be chaired by City Clerk Sandy Button in the absence of Mayor Jackie Crabtree.

Two items -- full-time staffing of the Fire Department and a new noise ordinance -- were initially broached last month and tabled until this month.

Trash pickup costs, which are limited inside the city limits by ordinance, may increase. Ordinance 463 was approved by Pea Ridge City Council on April 15, 2008, to amend the Pea Ridge Municipal Code and set the maximum cost of trash pickup at $10.50 per month. There are three waste management services allowed to operate in the city limits -- Republic, Cards and Waste Management.

Jennifer Fagan, municipal manager of Republic Services of Bella Vista, sent city officials a letter on June 15 requesting a price adjustment to the ordinance regarding waste service. According to Fagan, the most recent change was in April of 2008.

"As you can imagine the costs of operating and doing business have seen substantial increases over the last 12 years," she wrote. She also said there is an increase in trash at teh curb "due to the covid-19 pandemic causing disposal to be higher along with increased operating expenses."

Fagan is requesting an increase of $4 per month which, if approved, would set the price in Pea Ridge at $14.50 per month. She said Bella Vista residents pay $14.50 per month and Bentonville residents pay $14.40 per month.

Water utilities

Water/wastewater superintendent Ken Hayes will give a presentation on the progress of construction of the new wastewater treatment plant, which is scheduled for completion in September.

Code enforcement

Street superintendent Nathan See is on the agenda to request appointment of Aaron Clark as code enforcement officer. He is also scheduled to announce the dates of the annual fall cleanup.

Fire Department

Fire Chief Jack Wassman is scheduled to make a presentation.

City officials will be asked to consider a resolution supporting the grant application staffing for adequate fie and emergency response (SAFER) grant program. It was considered, discussed and tabled at the June Council meeting. The grant provides 75% of the usual annual cost of a first-year firefighter for the first two years and 35% of the usual annual cost of a first-year firefighter in the third year.

Noise ordinance

An ordinance defining excessive noise and providing enforcement of violations of the noise ordinance was heard on its first reading in June and will be considered again this month.

Masks

An ordinance written by the Arkansas Municipal League allowing the city to require the use of face masks is also on the agenda.

Other items on the agenda include:

• Ord. 672 rezoning land (about 48.3 acres) at 15493 N. Arkansas Highway 94 (Escue Trust) from Agricultural to Residential 2 single family;

• Ord. 673 rezoning 7.86 acres across from old high school on West Pickens Road (KVest Inc.) from Agricultural to Residential 2 multi-family;

• Ord. 674 rezoning 40.12 acres across from the old high school on West Pickens Road (KVest Inc.) from Agricultural to Residential 2 single family;

• Ord. 675 annexing property on Ark. Hwy. 94 (Dye);

• Ord. 676 annexing property on Ark. Hwy. 94 (Hall property);

• Water Department easements;

• Ord. 677 waiving competitive bidding for Water Department dump truck; and

• Ord. 669 regulating signs in the city.

City Council meetings are public meetings.