Benton County Jail by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.

Thursday, July 2

9:45 p.m. Morgen Elizabeth Knight, 28, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battering

10:35 p.m. Jordan Levi Vierra, 28, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, felony aggravated assault; third-degree assault on a family or household member

11:14 p.m. Brian Wayne Baker, 44, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony failure to appear; two violations of Arkansas hot check law ($200 or less); contempt from Rogers; violation of Arkansas hot check law ($200 or less) from Fayetteville

Monday, July 6

12:11 p.m. Steven Allen Adkins, 20, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, aggravated robbery

Tuesday, July 7

1:01 a.m. Jeremy Avery Griffith, 29, Garfield, by Bethel Heights Police, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked

2:21 p.m. Robert Allen Carns, 55, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, possession of a controlled substance and shoplifting

Wednesday, July 8

1:26 a.m. Frankie Jones Shirey, 34, Pea Ridge, by Centerton Police, driving while intoxicated-first offense; careless driving

3:13 a.m. Desa Ralynn Watkins, 18, Garfield, by BCSO, possession with intent to deliver; possession of drug paraphernalia

11:51 p.m. Jim Lee Wrenfrow, 67, Garfield, by BCSO, violation of a protection order

Friday, July 10

10:33 a.m. Yannick Didier Padilla, 39, Garfield, by DOCC, revoke of suspended sentence or probation

Sunday, July 12

5:25 p.m. Derrick Ryan Russell, 25, Garfield, by BCSO, possession of drug paraphernalia - methamphetamine/cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia; felony failure to appear

Monday, July 13

6:13 p.m. Trena Lynn Bonacker, 58, Pea Ridge, by Benton County Detention Center, revoke suspended sentence or probation

