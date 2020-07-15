Sign in
Avoca Fire Dept. by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.

Monday, July 6

Medical, Lippert Drive

Road hazard, Walnut Valley Road

Tuesday, July 7

Medical, Fire Run Road

Fire alarm, assist Beaver Lake Fire, 9257 Pikes Peak Rd.

Medical, Walnut Valley Trail

Friday, July 10

Road hazard, Woods Lodge Road

Saturday, July 11

Grass fire, 13541 Kistler Rd.

Medical, Scenic Drive

Sunday, July 12

Medical, Arabian Drive

