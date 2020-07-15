Monday, July 6
Medical, Lippert Drive
Road hazard, Walnut Valley Road
Tuesday, July 7
Medical, Fire Run Road
Fire alarm, assist Beaver Lake Fire, 9257 Pikes Peak Rd.
Medical, Walnut Valley Trail
Friday, July 10
Road hazard, Woods Lodge Road
Saturday, July 11
Grass fire, 13541 Kistler Rd.
Medical, Scenic Drive
Sunday, July 12
Medical, Arabian Drive
