Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks Wednesday July 8, 2020 at the state Capitol in Little Rock during his daily covid-19 briefing. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 2:30 p.m.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas remained at 25,246 Thursday morning, according to a state website. The death toll remained at 305.

