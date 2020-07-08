Sign in
Summer food service program menu by Kathy Lauver | Today at 3:00 a.m.

Monday, July 13

Breakfast: Whole grain cinnamon roll, fresh apple, juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken noodles, spinach salad, diced peaches, milk

Tuesday, July 14

Breakfast: Whole grain bosco cheese bread stick, fresh pear, juice, milk

Lunch: Turkey and cheese sandwich, lettuce/tomato, Frito's, frozen juice cup, milk

Wednesday, July 15

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh orange, juice, milk

Lunch: Bean and beef burrito, seasoned corn, pineapple tidbits, milk

Thursday, July 16

Breakfast: Whole grain pancakes, banana, juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, garden salad, Mandarin oranges, milk

Friday, July 17

Breakfast: Cereal bar/yogurt, fresh apple, juice, milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, diced pears, milk

No charge for breakfast or lunch

Site location:

Pea Ridge Primary School, 1411 Weston St., Pea Ridge

Serving times:

Breakfast served from 8 to 8:40 a.m.

Lunch served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

