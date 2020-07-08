Monday, July 13
Breakfast: Whole grain cinnamon roll, fresh apple, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken noodles, spinach salad, diced peaches, milk
Tuesday, July 14
Breakfast: Whole grain bosco cheese bread stick, fresh pear, juice, milk
Lunch: Turkey and cheese sandwich, lettuce/tomato, Frito's, frozen juice cup, milk
Wednesday, July 15
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh orange, juice, milk
Lunch: Bean and beef burrito, seasoned corn, pineapple tidbits, milk
Thursday, July 16
Breakfast: Whole grain pancakes, banana, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, garden salad, Mandarin oranges, milk
Friday, July 17
Breakfast: Cereal bar/yogurt, fresh apple, juice, milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, diced pears, milk
No charge for breakfast or lunch
Site location:
Pea Ridge Primary School, 1411 Weston St., Pea Ridge
Serving times:
Breakfast served from 8 to 8:40 a.m.
Lunch served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.