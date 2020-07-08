Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
BENTON COUNTY
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
June 16 -- Cannonball Café, 311 E Pickens Road, Pea Ridge
