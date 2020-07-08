Peach Pie

From the kitchen of Kay Poolman, Overland Park, Kan.

Filling:

^1 c. water

^1 c. sugar

^2 Tbsp. cornstarch

^3 Tbsp. peach jello

^peaches, sliced and peeled

Crust:

^1 1/2 c. flour

^1 1/2 Tbsp. sugar

^1 tsp. salt

^1/2 c. oil

^2 Tbsp. milk

Make crust by mixing all ingredients for crust and pressing into pie plate. Bake at 374 for 15 minutes. Cool.

Fill with peach slices.

Combine water, sugar and cornstarch and cook until clear. Add jello, cool and pour over peaches in crust.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]