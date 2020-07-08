Officer First Class Brian Stamps

K-9 Officer First Class

And K-9 Doc

K9 Doc is named after Dr. Gary France for all of his contributions to the Pea Ridge Police Department's K9 Program as well as assisting in the funding of purchasing both K9s and their required training.

Officer Stamps has been in law enforcement for five and a half years and on the Pea Ridge Police Department for three and a half years. 5 ½ years

"Being able to see that my effort to protect and serve the community has a direct positive effect on the quality of life for the people," is one thing that likes about serving. "When people tell me how much they love living in Pea Ridge, I have a sense of pride knowing that I may have a small part in that."

The best thing that has happened to him in his service to the public is "being a K-9 officer, I have the opportunity to do demonstrations for kids at Pea Ridge Schools. Seeing the joy in the kids during the demonstrations has been the best thing that I have experienced."

Stamps said he grew up on a small farm in southwest Missouri. He has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Aviation Science from College of the Ozarks, a Master Welder Certificate from Ozarks Technical Community College and was hired and went through the Arkansas Police Academy as a Springdale Officer and was with them for two years.

"I loved working for Springdale, gained a lot of experience, but couldn't pass up an opportunity to serve the community in which I live," he said, adding to the city's residents: "Thank you for your support."