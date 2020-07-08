Photograph submitted

"Today we received a generous donation from Sheep Dog Impact Assistance," Lt. Michael Lisenbee, public information officer, said.

"We wanted to express our sincere appreciation to Sheep Dog Impact Assistance. We are very surprised and appreciative of SDIA's contribution to our police department and our efforts to continue to keep our officers safe as well as to better serve our community."

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance donated 17 bags that will be used for the storage of first aid medical equipment and covid-19 personal protective equipment materials. "Each officer will be issued one to be carried with them while on-duty," Lt. Lisenbee said.