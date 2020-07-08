Ouachita Spring 2020 Dean's List

ARKADELPHIA -- Ouachita Baptist University has named more than 400 students to its Spring 2020 Dean's List. Included on that list is Zoe Jennings of Pea Ridge.

To be named to the Dean's List, a student must compile at least a 3.5 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.

Ouachita Baptist University, a private liberal arts university in Arkadelphia, Ark., is entering its 134th year as a Christ-centered learning community. It is ranked the No. 1 "Best Value" college in Arkansas by Niche.com and the No. 2 "Regional College in the South" by U.S. News & World Report. The university has an average student/faculty ratio of 13:1 and has a 99% career outcomes rate for its graduates. Its seven academic schools include business, Christian studies, education, fine arts, humanities, natural sciences and social sciences. Learn more at www.obu.edu.

University of Central Arkansas

Spring 2020 scholars

CONWAY -- The University of Central Arkansas has announced the Dean's List and Presidential Scholars for the spring 2020 semester.

Recognition on the Dean's List or as a Presidential Scholar is based on grades earned during each semester of the regular academic year.

Eligibility on the Dean's List requires at least a 3.5 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours. Students must achieve a 4.0 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours to qualify for recognition as a Presidential Scholar.

Students from northeast Benton County on the list include:

• Callie-Lillian G. Valdez, Garfield, Dean's List;

• Halley A. Laster, Pea Ridge, Dean's List;

• Shelby B. Morgan, Pea Ridge, Dean's List; and

• Quinley D. Roses, Pea Ridge, Dean's List.