Staff photograph by Marc Hayot
Grayson Schmidt backs the blue as he holds a sign for Adopt-a-Cop Monday, July 6, 2020. NWA Adopt-a-Cop held a small parade which began at Pea Ridge High School and ended at Pea Ridge City Hall. After the parade, volunteers from NWA Adopt-a-Cop handed out bags with gifts to officers from the Little Flock and Pea Ridge Police Departments. Attendees included State Representative Robin Lundstrum (R-87). Lundstrum said she saw it on Facebook and thought it was an awesome idea and reached out to NWA Adopt-a-Cop to help. See next week's TIMES for more photographs.
