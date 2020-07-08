Tuesday, June 30
Medical, Sallie Drive
Thursday, July 2
Medical, Elzey's Road
Road hazard, Radar Road
Structure fire, assist Little Flock Fire Dept., 2900 N. 22nd St.
Structure fire, assist Beaver Lake Fire Dept., 8260 Titleist Dr.
Tree on fire, Smith Ridge Turnoff and Pearl Avenue
Friday, July 3
Motor-vehicle accident, North Arkansas Street
Saturday, July 4
Fire alarm, assist NEBCO, 10987 Cedar Creek Dr.
Monday, July 6
Medical, Lippert Drive
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.