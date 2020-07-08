Sign in
Avoca Fire Dept. by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.

Tuesday, June 30

Medical, Sallie Drive

Thursday, July 2

Medical, Elzey's Road

Road hazard, Radar Road

Structure fire, assist Little Flock Fire Dept., 2900 N. 22nd St.

Structure fire, assist Beaver Lake Fire Dept., 8260 Titleist Dr.

Tree on fire, Smith Ridge Turnoff and Pearl Avenue

Friday, July 3

Motor-vehicle accident, North Arkansas Street

Saturday, July 4

Fire alarm, assist NEBCO, 10987 Cedar Creek Dr.

Monday, July 6

Medical, Lippert Drive

