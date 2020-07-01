Photograph submitted
A representative from Simple Simons Pizza presented coupons to members of the Pea Ridge Police Department recently. Receiving the coupons were John Langham, Todd Cornwell and Rick Fordham.
Photograph submitted
A representative from Simple Simons presented pizza coupons to members of the Pea Ridge Volunteer Fire-EMS Department including Fire Chief Jack Wassman, Bob White, Alex Blevins, Quinn Gehler, Dillon Jump and Ashlynn Andregg.
