Photograph submitted

A representative from Simple Simons Pizza presented coupons to members of the Pea Ridge Police Department recently. Receiving the coupons were John Langham, Todd Cornwell and Rick Fordham.

Photograph submitted

A representative from Simple Simons presented pizza coupons to members of the Pea Ridge Volunteer Fire-EMS Department including Fire Chief Jack Wassman, Bob White, Alex Blevins, Quinn Gehler, Dillon Jump and Ashlynn Andregg.