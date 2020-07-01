Sign in
School continues to hire by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.

In a special School Board meeting Tuesday, June 23, the Pea Ridge School Board acted on several personnel issues which included:

• Resignations from Nathan Claytor, ALE/coach, and Adrieanna Purdy, teacher; and

• Hired Justin Acree, teacher; Cassy Story, instructional facilitator; Jared Schoonover, ALE/coach; Adam Gibby, teacher; Elizabeth Fletcher, teacher; Leah Acree, paraprofessional; Bruce Frantz, bus driver; Amanda Plateman, custodian; Billy King, custodian; Linda Jenkins, custodian; Diana Vargas, custodian; Claudia Arnold, custodian; Brenda Vargas, custodian; Maria Vargas, custodian; Maria Jiminez, custodian; Mary Morales, custodian; Katelynn Woollard, paraprofessional; Vilma Rodriguez, custodian; Maranda Taylor, paraprofessional; and Alexandria Wells, paraprofessional.

