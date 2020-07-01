Three rezone requests and a home occupation request will be presented in a public hearing at the beginning of the July 7 Planning Commission meeting.

The home occupation request is by Christina Simone and Katie Leon at 112 Henry Little Circle.

The rezone requests are all agricultural property to be rezoned residential. They are:

• From A-1 to R-2SF, 47.79 acres, Ark. Hwy. 94 (Escue Trust);

• From A-1 to R-2MF, 7.86 acres, West Pickens Road (K-vest Inc.); and

• From A-1 to R-2SF, 40.12 acres, 1048 W. Pickens Rd. (K-vest Inc.).

There is no old business listed and all requests being considered in the public hearing are on the agenda under new business.

All persons attending the public hearing and meeting will be screened, asked to wear a mask and to socially distance.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, in the court room at City Hall.