Monday, July 6
Breakfast: Super donut/yogurt, fresh orange, juice, milk
Lunch: BBQ rib patty, baked beans, diced pears, milk
Tuesday, July 7
Breakfast: Whole grain super bun, fresh apple, juice, milk
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, mixed fruit, milk
Wednesday, July 8
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh pear, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, frozen juice cup, roll, milk
Thursday, July 9
Breakfast: Whole grain apple frudel, fresh orange, juice, milk
Lunch: Corn dogs, steamed broccoli, blueberries/strawberries, milk
Friday, July 10
Breakfast: Cereal bowl/muffin, banana, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken fillet sandwich, lettuce/tomato, applesauce cup, milk
No charge for breakfast or lunch
Site location:
Pea Ridge Primary School, 1411 Weston St., Pea Ridge
Serving times:
Breakfast served from 8 to 8:40 a.m.
Lunch served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.