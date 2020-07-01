Sign in
Pea Ridge Summer Food Service Program Menu by Kathy Lauver | July 1, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, July 6

Breakfast: Super donut/yogurt, fresh orange, juice, milk

Lunch: BBQ rib patty, baked beans, diced pears, milk

Tuesday, July 7

Breakfast: Whole grain super bun, fresh apple, juice, milk

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, mixed fruit, milk

Wednesday, July 8

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh pear, juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, frozen juice cup, roll, milk

Thursday, July 9

Breakfast: Whole grain apple frudel, fresh orange, juice, milk

Lunch: Corn dogs, steamed broccoli, blueberries/strawberries, milk

Friday, July 10

Breakfast: Cereal bowl/muffin, banana, juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken fillet sandwich, lettuce/tomato, applesauce cup, milk

No charge for breakfast or lunch

Site location:

Pea Ridge Primary School, 1411 Weston St., Pea Ridge

Serving times:

Breakfast served from 8 to 8:40 a.m.

Lunch served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

