Thursday, June 18

4:45 p.m. Police received a report of a battery from a resident of Pineville, Mo., who was checked out by medical personnel for injuries. The incident happened at a residence on North Davis Street, according to the report. As a result of the investigation, police obtained two warrant affidavits -- one for third degree domestic battering and one for third-degree battery -- as there were two victims.

Friday, June 19

9:29 a.m. A resident of Springdale reported his license plate was missing from his vehicle which had been parked in Pea Ridge. He said the license plate was removed and replaced with an expired tag.

Monday, June 22

3:16 p.m. A resident of Rains Street reported theft by deception involving his bank account.

4:33 p.m. A resident of Carr Street reported harassment from a neighbor involving negative remarks made to her children and personnel at her employment.

Wednesday, June 24

11:08 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Jake Meredith, 33, Pea Ridge, in connection with DWI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.

1:38 p.m. A resident of Bella Vista reported an adult male missing. As a result of the investigation, it was discovered the man was in the Benton County Jail arrested by Lowell Police.

3:13 p.m. A resident of Collins Drive reported fraud/forgery involving someone filing for unemployment benefits in his name.

Friday, June 26

11:15 a.m. A resident of Rogers reported a fraudulent charge on her bank account involving someone submitting an electronic check made out in her name with her bank account number.

2:12 pm. A resident of Slack Street reported someone had tried to claim unemployment benefits using her identity.