GARFIELD -- Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Pea Ridge National Military Park is working to increase programs for the visiting public. The National Park Service (NPS) is working service-wide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the covid-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

While the park tour road and hiking trails have been open during the entire covid-19 pandemic, the following activities will be available during the park's phased opening, weather and social distancing dependent.

Beginning June 18, 2020, Pea Ridge NMP:

• Roving interpreters: Available to answer visitor questions throughout the park.

• Ranger Guided Automobile Caravan tours: Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Visitors can follow a Ranger around the 7 mile tour road to get a guided tour of the battlefield. Tour lasts approximately two hours. Participants will meet the Ranger at the cannon in front of the visitor center 10 minutes before tour time.

• Musket demonstrations: Civil War musket demonstrations will take place throughout the day Wednesday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. behind the North side of the visitor center. Demonstrations last approximately 15 minutes.

All programs are weather and staff dependent.

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain CLOSED at this time:

• Park visitor center/museum.

• Vault restroom facility at Elkhorn Tavern

• Elkhorn Tavern

• Picnic area

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Pea Ridge National Military Park our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.

While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders o fArkansas Department of Health, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of covid-19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.

Pea Ridge NMP also has a virtual tour of the park available on our park webpage at www.nps.gov/peri.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on our website www.nps.gov/peri and social media channels. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.