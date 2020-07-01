With value engineering and decreasing interest rates, the Water Utilities Department expects to save about $7,000 a month on the wastewater treatment plant project, according to department superintendent Ken Hayes.

"It's a huge savings," Hayes told city officials. "We won't need a rate increase!"

Hayes explained that the rates can be locked in before the first of July and the payments to the USDA Rural Development loan can begin.

"I would like to commend Ken. He's been a bulldog. He's kept a very close eye on it," Mayor Jackie Crabtree said.

Hayes said most of the major portions of the project are complete.

The Water Utilities Department has been working on extending sewer lines -- one west along Arkansas Highway 72 (Slack Street) and the second will go north along Arkansas Highway 94 (West Pickens Road) then north to Hickman Road.

"This is the second wastewater project, sewer line," Hayes said, indicating the route on a map. "This is the big line heading north. This project is quite a bit more. In order to service this area, we're going to have to run that line flat... we're waiting on one man with easements."

"This is a big deal for growth," Hayes said, explaining that the line will allow more development, both residential and commercial, in that area.

He said the engineering fees are "way out of line" and he's worked on decreasing the costs and plans to do the work with his staff.

"We know what we're going to do; we need to get it approved from the Health Department," Hayes said, saying Bates Engineering is working with the department.

In other business, the council approved Hayes purchasing a new dump truck with funds already approved in his budget.

"We have had, for three years, a dump truck on our budget. The problem is the dump truck we have is 12 to 13 years old and ... it's small and we've outgrown it," he said. "We would like to get approval for $35,000 max."

Steve Guthrie made the motion which was seconded by Ray Easley. The council unanimously approved Hayes' purchase of the truck.