FREE WHEELING GIVEAWAY Anthoney (cq) Roman, 6, and his mom, Narda Roman of Pea Ridge, pick out a bicycle helmet Saturday June 26 202 with help from Don Butcher, program director of Pedal it Forward. The Bentonville Fraternal Order of Police and Pedal It Forward teamed up at Memorial Park in Bentonville to give away 150 bicycles to any youngster who needs a bike. Each child received a free helmet with their bike. Pedal It Forward volunteers collect, restore and distribute bicycles to riders of all ages. The group was founded in 2014 by area cyclists. Go to nwaonline.com/200628Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)