The 14th annual Freedom Fest in Pea Ridge, traditionally held the last Sunday in June, was postponed due to covid-19.

It has been moved to Sept. 6, Labor Day weekend.

A popular event, attendance at the Freedom Fest has grown to more than 2,000 people who come for the free food, music, booths, bounce houses for the children and night-time fireworks display. The event is sponsored by Pea Ridge area churches. Fireworks are donated by USA Fireworks, owned by Edwin Brewer, pastor of First Assembly of God Church.

Fireworks shows will light the sky in other area cities, but with social distancing measures in place. The governor's phase II directive for large outdoor venues allows a capacity of 66%, according to the Arkansas Department of Heath website.

The long-running Freedom Fest in Gentry won't blast off this year either.

Some shows will go on

Ventris

The Ventris Trail's End Resort firework display will start about 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The event, in its 19th year, is held on Beaver Lake. The display will be just south of marker No. 8 on the lake. People must watch the show from their boats, said Jody Simrell, Ventris' owner/manager.

"We are expecting a mammoth amount of boats," he said. "People want to get out so bad. People need to practice good social distancing and wear a mask if possible. Wear a life jacket, too. Safety is a must."

Bentonville

Bentonville will have its Fourth of July celebration on Saturday, but it likely won't be as crowded as past years.

"An Evening at Orchards Park" at 1100 N.E. John Deshields Blvd. will begin at 7 p.m. with the band Jukebox Confession. The fireworks show will start about 9:30 p.m., according to a Parks and Recreation news release.

Parking will be available throughout Memorial Park. It's recommended people arrive early as some streets will be closed about 8 p.m. Personal fireworks and alcoholic beverages are prohibited, the release stated.

The city has put in several covid-19 safety guidelines to follow the Health Department's most recent directives for large outdoor venues and parks, the release stated. People are encouraged to wear masks, according to the release.

The main stage has been moved to the parking lot to allow attendees room to observe social distancing. Food trucks will be spread throughout the park. Restrooms will be spaced apart and have sanitizing and handwashing stations, according to the release.

The rain date is Sunday.

Bella Vista

Bella Vista's fireworks display is set to begin just after dark Friday at the park below Loch Lomond dam on Glasgow Road, according to a news release.

Police will direct vehicles to park with spaces between starting at 5:30 p.m. People who arrive in one vehicle will be required to stay near that vehicle and to follow all state social distancing and mask recommendations, the release said. The move means fewer parking spaces will be available.

Viewing the fireworks by boat on Loch Lomond is allowed. The city has partnered with the Bella Vista Property Owners Association Lake Rangers to ensure those who arrive by boat will maintain a social distancing minimum of 6 feet between boats.

Rogers

The "July 4th Fireworks Spectacular: A Socially Distant Celebration!" in Rogers will look a little different.

The fifth annual fireworks show will be visible from parking lots surrounding the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, including the Pinnacle Hills Promenade on the east side of Interstate 49, according to information from the city website.

Fireworks will be launched from the parking lot adjacent to Hunt Tower starting at 9:30 p.m. Viewers are urged to stay in their cars.

The Walmart AMP will be closed. There will be no family fun activities or performances by the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas at the venue this year.

The event is sponsored by the city and the Walmart AMP.

Fayetteville

The Fayetteville-Springdale Elks Lodge on Crossover Road in Fayetteville will have its annual fireworks show and cookout Friday, according to the lodge's Facebook page.

There also will be fireworks shows about 9 p.m. Friday at Butterfield Trail Village and Paradise Valley Golf and Athletic Club and about 9:15 p.m. Saturday at Fayetteville Country Club, according to a city news release.

More shows at home?

Pea Ridge city ordinance allows sales of fireworks within the city limits and there are several stands selling fireworks. One, on South Curtis Avenue, is a fundraiser for the Pea Ridge Blackhawk cheerleaders and is the main fundraising event for the cheerleaders.

Consumer fireworks retailers have reported sales are off to a record-breaking start, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association.

The association predicts an all-time high in backyard consumer fireworks sales and use as families celebrate Independence Day at home, said Julie L. Heckman, association executive director, in a news release on the association website.

Forty-nine states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico allow the sale and use of some types of consumer fireworks. Massachusetts is the only state continuing to prohibit all consumer fireworks, according to the association.

An Associated Press report noted fireworks have become a nightly nuisance across the country this year.

Theories range from coordinated efforts to blame those protesting police brutality to bored people blowing off steam following coronavirus lock downs.

With more people predicted to shoot off fireworks at home there is the potential for injuries.

Each year around this time, thousands of people are injured badly enough to need medical treatment. Of these, about 50% of the injuries are to children and people younger than 20, according to the National Safety Council.

"Most of the injuries take place from June 16 to July 16," Dr. Danelle Richards, medical director of Emergency Services for Northwest Health, said in a news release.

"Hands and fingers are impacted most often, with head, face or ears next then eyes and legs. While we'll be working 24/7, we'd rather help to prevent injuries than have to treat them. And, we certainly don't want anyone to lose their life due to fireworks, though people do every year. We encourage everyone, especially parents of young children, to familiarize themselves with the safety recommendations."