Organizers Helen Williams and Cody Wise joined forces to form Farmers on the Ridge to host the farmers market. “I do arts and crafts,” Williams said. “We’re really wanting to encourage people to shop locally. Make sure their voices are heard over large industries.” The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays in the grassy area north of the recycle bins, south of Equity Bank off Slack Street.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Organizers Helen Williams and Cody Wise joined forces to form Farmers on the Ridge to host the farmers market. "I do arts and crafts," Williams said. "We're really wanting to encourage people to shop locally. Make sure their voices are heard over large industries." The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays in the grassy area north of the recycle bins, south of Equity Bank off Slack Street.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.