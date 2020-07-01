Organizers Helen Williams and Cody Wise joined forces to form Farmers on the Ridge to host the farmers market. “I do arts and crafts,” Williams said. “We’re really wanting to encourage people to shop locally. Make sure their voices are heard over large industries.” The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays in the grassy area north of the recycle bins, south of Equity Bank off Slack Street.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

