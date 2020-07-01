Two City Council seats will be on the ballot in the general election this year.

One of the two incumbents plans to seek re-election.

"I've already got my signatures," said Steve Guthrie, council member, who was appointed to finish John Cody's term. No one filed in the last election for the position so, as the incumbent, he stayed in office.

"I enjoy helping the city. I enjoy being a part of the growth of the city," Guthrie said. "I've helped out with the ambulance and the Fire Department since 2000. This is just a continuation of that."

Guthrie holds Position 1, Ward 2, an area that covers the southwest area of the city.

Council member Ray Easley announced he will not seek re-election. Easley's seat is Position 1, Ward 1, an area that covers the northeast area of the city.

Petitions may be circulated from May 7 until noon Aug. 5, the deadline for filing. Filing begins at noon July 29.

Any qualified person desiring to be a candidate for municipal office in the general election Nov. 3 must file a nominating petition, affidavit of eligibility, petition affidavit and political practice pledge with the Benton County Clerk by noon Aug. 5.

For Pea Ridge, a city of the first class, the petition must contain signatures from not less than 30 qualified electors of the city.

The deadline to register to vote for the general election is Oct. 5, 2020.