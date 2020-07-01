City officials postponed approval of a noise ordinance at the June City Council meeting, hearing only the first reading of the controversial ordinance.

Council member Cody Keene said he believed city residents would not be in favor of the ordinance as it's too restrictive and there isn't a need for it. He said he based his opinion on the results of a poll he had done on social media and said city residents do not want more restrictions.

Council member Ray Easley asked whether the ordinance addresses fireworks noise.

"Fireworks is an exception," Sandy Button, city clerk, said.

City Street superintendent Nathan See explained the ordinance and said 70-100 decibels is someone's mower in their yard.

Council member Matt Ahart asked whether the police have the equipment to measure decibels.

"They'll have to get it," See said.

Keene asked police officers present how many noise complaints are received.

"Ten to 20," Lt. Michael Lisenbee, public information officer, said. "It's mainly barking dogs. Not usually loud music."

He explained that what generated the creation of the ordinance was a business in town that tests audio equipment and is located near a residential area.

"That sounds to me like business, planning," Keene said.

Planning Commissioners present said the issue is the purview of city building official Tony Townsend who said it is the responsibility of city clerk Button who issues business licenses.

"He doesn't have a business license," See said. "He's been notified."

"If there isn't a whole lot except barking dogs, this just needs to go away," Keene said.

"There are a lot of things the police have to deal with," Mayor Jackie Crabtree said, explaining that he had asked the city attorney to develop the ordinance.

"We have had several calls on construction noise," Button said, because construction begins at daylight. "We've always been told daylight to dark" was acceptable.

City attorney Shane Perry said he had heard from a resident who complained his "walls were shaking" as a result of his neighbor's music.

"Then we should deal with that and not restrict the citizens," Keene said. "We need to deal with the business causing the problem. I really feel like we're going to deal with pushback from citizens if we adopt this."

"It just doesn't sound to me like there's a real reason to have this if we're not responding to that many calls," Keene continued, saying "98% of 350 people responded on social media. I think we have enough common sense in this town that people should shut their stuff off."

"The major benefit to this ordinance," Lisenbee said, "is that it puts a standard on loud noise because it's subjective. We need a benchmark standard so we can judge what's excessive noise."

Council member Steve Guthrie made the motion to put the ordinance on its first reading. Ray Easley seconded it. Keene abstained from voting for it. The mayor read the ordinance which will be heard for the second reading at the July meeting.