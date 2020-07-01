Wednesday, June 24

10:59 a.m. Brennon Cannon Gibson, 19, Pea Ridge, by Lowell Police, two counts disorderly conduct; public intoxication - drinking in public; reckless driving; impeding traffic; leaving the scene of property damage accident; no proof of insurance; no seatbelt; DWI, second offense; refuse to submit to intoxication test

4:39 p.m. Clinton Shawn Dees, 45, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, two delivery of methamphetamine/cocaine; two felony furnishing prohibited articles; continuing criminal enterprise

11:37 p.m. Joshua David Jones, 34, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, third-degree assault on a family or household member

Thursday, June 25

12:43 a.m. Jaema Cae Ford, 40, Pea Ridge, by Lowell Police, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine or cocaine; felony failure to appear from Benton County; felony parole violation in-state

12:58 p.m. Jennifer Nicole Wilson, 36, Pea Ridge, by Lowell, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine or cocaine

Friday, June 26

12:10 a.m. Keisha Dawn Jester, 31, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony aggravated assault

Saturday, June 27

1:04 a.m. Gloria Terri Lynn Foster, 52, Seligman, Mo., by Bentonville Police, fraudulently stopping payment of an instrument

2:43 p.m. Zackary Don Rector, 22, Springdale, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; non-financial identity fraud

Sunday, June 28

6:55 a.m. Paul Jay Gottula, 42, Bentonville, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battering

Monday, June 29

11 p.m. James Harold Smith Jr., 40, Avoca, by BCSO, felony first-degree terroristic threatening