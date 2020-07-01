Sign in
Avoca Fire Dept. by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.

Monday, June 22

Medical, U.S. Hwy. 62

Tuesday, June 23

Medical, North Old Wire Road

Medical, Pinion Drive

Medical, Mike Scott Road

Wednesday, June 24

Medical, Bryant Lane

Structure fire, assist LFFD, 2900 N. 22nd St.

Thursday, June 25

Medical, N. Old Wire Road

Medical, U.S. Hwy. 62

Medical, U.S. Hwy. 62

Medical, U.S. Hwy. 62

Friday, June 26

Medical, Woods Lodge Road

Medical, Silver Cloud Trail

Saturday, June 27

Medical, N. Airport Loop

Fire alarm, assist NEBCO, 10811 Cedar Rock Rd.

Sunday, June 28

Motor-vehicle collision, Boundary Line Road and U.S. Hwy. 62

Medical, Cloverdale Road

