The preliminary plat for Walnut Hill Subdivision presented by Crafton and Tull is on the agenda for the February Planning Commission meeting. Walnut Hill is a subdivision planned west of Arkansas Highway 94, south of Andy Buck Road and north of Givens Subdivision.

There is no old business on the agenda.

Other new items include a home occupation request for 2545 O.D. Bancroft Dr. By Carlos Martinez and a discussion for the long-range plans committee by chairman Michael Wilhelm.

The Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, in the court room at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.

