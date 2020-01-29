The preliminary plat for Walnut Hill Subdivision presented by Crafton and Tull is on the agenda for the February Planning Commission meeting. Walnut Hill is a subdivision planned west of Arkansas Highway 94, south of Andy Buck Road and north of Givens Subdivision.
There is no old business on the agenda.
Other new items include a home occupation request for 2545 O.D. Bancroft Dr. By Carlos Martinez and a discussion for the long-range plans committee by chairman Michael Wilhelm.
The Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, in the court room at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.General News on 01/29/2020
